Cecil Morris: I Lie Awake at 3 A. M.

I imagine you dead, not sleeping,
the sound of you beside me in the dark
not breath but your billions of cells
whispering each to each their goodbyes
and finishing their final jobs, the packing
and sweeping up last strands and stray
amino acids. Your shape here by me
a coastal range of mist and decay,
the mountains of you tired, diminished
by earthquake and erosion, ready
to drop geology a farewell note.
I imagine myself dead lying here,
a fallen tree in forest’s half-light
eternal. In my spot beside you
I make the sound of moss growing,
a green patience softening my bark,
and insects in motion unseen
but busy at transforming what was
to what will be. Biodiversity
at work even when I cease and desist.
Neither of us will outlast the photos
we have been sorting or the plastic sleeves
we have been slipping them in with care
or the electro-digital traces
we have scattered with careless abandon
behind ourselves, a sort of pollen dust.
