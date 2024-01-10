Cecil Morris: I Lie Awake at 3 A. M.

I imagine you dead, not sleeping,

the sound of you beside me in the dark

not breath but your billions of cells

whispering each to each their goodbyes

and finishing their final jobs, the packing

and sweeping up last strands and stray

amino acids. Your shape here by me

a coastal range of mist and decay,

the mountains of you tired, diminished

by earthquake and erosion, ready

to drop geology a farewell note.

I imagine myself dead lying here,

a fallen tree in forest’s half-light

eternal. In my spot beside you

I make the sound of moss growing,

a green patience softening my bark,

and insects in motion unseen

but busy at transforming what was

to what will be. Biodiversity

at work even when I cease and desist.

Neither of us will outlast the photos

we have been sorting or the plastic sleeves

we have been slipping them in with care

or the electro-digital traces

we have scattered with careless abandon

behind ourselves, a sort of pollen dust.