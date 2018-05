Carol McMahon is a teacher and poet whose work has been published in various journals (IthacaLit, The Wild Word, The Ekphrastic Review, Prodigal, Claudius Speaks, Clockhouse) and has a chapbook, On Any Given Day, published by FootHills Press. McMahon received an MFA in Poetry from the Rainier Writing Workshop at Pacific Lutheran University and, when she is not with 11-year-olds, spends her time either running or rowing.