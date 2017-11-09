Carl Boon: Istanbul, 5:45

The brunettes and the bankers

stroll behind me in threes, each in love

with one who can’t exist, each surveying

corners. It’s 5:45 and the call to prayer

flares up from the Modern Mosque.

The crows in the magnolia trees

are calling for plunder. Boys shoot

baskets in the schoolyard,

and seventeen green walnuts

have fallen since this morning.

Life’s decadent against our needs,

and our needs are unpredictable

and terrifying. I was here nine hours ago;

my shirt was creased, my hands

smelled good, and the stray dogs

disregarded me. I descended

the subway steps while the brunettes

and the bankers crossed their legs

under desks and counted things

that didn’t need to be counted:

the minutes love decides against us.