C. Kubasta: The Girl Who Wanted

The culvert preserves the stream, the path, the traffic of people crossing

here, where tiny Lupine attract a certain species of butterfly, where

early Cambrian sand can’t be farmed, not well. As kids, we called it



sugar sand. As kids, we Adams soured on power: the water smells

like water smells. Metallic tang, mud & leaf mould, cold

even high summer. Sneaking away under bridges



had a smell, in the land of Synesthesia, long-ago afternoons

when parents left you unaccounted for, and older brothers & their friends

lured & tackle-boxed, knew where fish hid, where mud turtles



waited to be caught. The shock of it, the first time – all raised flesh,

like a welt, a bruise of cooled blue, and your feet sunk

into the particulate marl ankle-deep, unable to move. Water rushes



the carved depth just below the metal & concrete, whatever you’d sought out

and crossed. The water brown like beer, when beer was something

you hadn’t tasted yet and still wanted.