You were

in the shower

when I started

setting off

the smoke alarms,

screaming fire.

Fire. FIRE!

Running to

the door, I

started pounding

and kicking

and hollering,

feverishly

hurling your name

against the wood.

You flew out

of that bathroom

like you had wings,

sopping wet

and shaking

as the towel

fell and

crumpled at

your feet.

I’m sorry.

It was such

a dirty trick

to see you

naked –

not in the flesh,

but in the fear.