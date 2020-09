“tuscarawas river song.”

born sightless but

going into focus

w/ the softness

of an acetylene flame –

your eyes, blue animals

running from their own reflection

(torn-into) as a mouth

w/ the gums gone open:

for hog-tied whippoorwills

in mock poses of the living;

clouds balled w/ the fists

of arthritic gamblers;

naloxone canisters, clorox walls,

the hard asking of rain –

the rain

in the fashion of a human body

that does not fall

faster while laughing.