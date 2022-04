Anne Dyer Stuart’s poetry was nominated for Best New Poets 2016 and her nonfiction won New South journal’s 2012 prose prize. Past publications include AGNI, Cherry Tree, Raleigh Review, Third Coast, Sugar House Review, The Texas Review, Louisiana Literature, Fiction Southeast, New World Writing, The Louisville Review, Poet Lore, Lake Effect, and North Dakota Quarterly. She is an associate professor of English/Creative Writing at Bloomsburg University in Pennsylvania.