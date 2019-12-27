Ann DeVilbiss: Spell to Cultivate Gentleness

Spell to Cultivate Gentleness

Cull the petals

from this year’s roses,

until they rest in your palm,

a flock of yellow lambs.

Become quiet as

the slip of blue

trailing the skink as he runs

to a calmer scrap of sun.

Borrow the umber

from the wheat and

gild the barbed stalking

of wild thorns.

Mellow what is bitter,

careful as a honey bee

who knows death

inside the sting.

When your blister-mouthed

daughter comes to you

seeking water,

give her your every drop.

Think of milk

and let it soothe you

like the white silk that waves

once the war is over.