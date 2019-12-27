Ann DeVilbiss: Spell to Begin Again

Spell to Begin Again

I wake with a black shroud

draped over my head, because

of windows, because the sun

insists with its terrible heat.

I unravel myself to the light,

weak-knit as I am, spill

my limbs onto the floor

until they start to obey.

Each hour is molasses,

spooned into my maw

by an anxious mother

to hide the bitter taste

of medicine underneath.

I trudge and amble

with nervous hands,

wear narrow paths into

the carpet, into the wood

of the floor underneath.

Each day the things I want

pile up like dead leaves

until I must find the big

rusted barrel, and burn them.

Each time, in the embers,

a new shape rustling to life.