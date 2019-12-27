Ann DeVilbiss: Spell for Empty Hands

Spell for Empty Hands

I gave you

riot and thunder,

rest and feather.

I gave you all

the salt I had,

marrow too.

Blame the clouds

for your fear of lightning

and you are a fool.

Don’t hate the dry grass

for lack of rain, the endless sky

for lack of horses.

There’s no more fault

in an empty room

than the dust we left behind,

to mark it. If I had been there

when the earth rose

too fast to meet you,

there is nothing I could have done.

If my hands are empty now,

it’s not for lack of missing you.