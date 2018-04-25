Painted Bride Quarterly

Alana Folsom: Mirroring

by

 

I study myself and find him in the ridge of my nose

 

in the rungs of my ribcage. Boys who will never meet him

 

cup and bless my body tug my damp underwear

 

past the knots

of my knees; they don’t see

 

him, they don’t see anything else besides me.

 

And I am sorry for all this sex

 

so close to my father.

But he is within me

 

even as he withers away.

Same flat feet, same bone shapes.

 

As any good daughter would,

I hug my father

 

goodbye at his red front door, try to mean I love you and not

 

Don’t die before I learn what love is for.

