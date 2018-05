After I send you the picture of my naked body I dream my nipples are bird beaks

They remain shut small pointed things then they grow like lying noses

grow like hardening dicks In flight hummingbirds look like matches

at the base of their long bill a throaty blaze

In flight hummingbirds sound like matches perpetually lighting Perhaps my nipples are matches

Pink & flaming & waiting to spark

perhaps my nipples are hungry winging matches